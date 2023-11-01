Facing Population Decline, China’s Xi Promotes ‘Childbirth Culture’ for Women

President Xi Jinping underscored his concerns — and more conservative social views — about China's shrinking population in a speech calling on a key women's organization to help bolster the nation's birthrate by promoting a "culture" of childbirth. Xi urged the All China Women's Federation — a government-led organization — to "actively cultivate a new marriage and childbirth culture, strengthen guidance of young people's views on marriage, parenthood and family, as well as promote policies to support childbirth" at a meeting on Monday, according to state broadcaster CCTV.