Treating Rural America: The Telehealth Solution

(STAT News) – There is a persistent shortage of primary care doctors in the rural United States. Specialists, like OB-GYNs and endocrinologists, are even harder to access. According to the National Rural Health Association, there are only 30 specialists for every 100,000 residents in rural areas, compared to 263 per 100,000 in urban communities. These shortages mean that many patients must routinely drive long distances to see their doctors, or simply go without care. This leaves rural populations more vulnerable to developing more serious illnesses. (Read More)