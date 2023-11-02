Bad Trips: Study Examines the Long-Term Adverse Effects of Psychedelic Drugs

(Big Think) – The consciousness altering effects of psychedelics are well documented. Their purported therapeutic benefits may be linked to their ability to induce existential experiences, but robust evidence for these benefits is still thin on the ground. Psychedelics are also known to have negative effects, but these too are under-studied and under-reported. The evidence for “bad trips” remains largely anecdotal.

Now, new research published in the open access journal PLoS ONE provides fresh insights into the long-term difficulties that can follow a psychedelic experience, and it reveals factors that can accurately predict extended difficulties. (Read More)