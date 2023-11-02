Obesity Drug Demand Outstrips Supply

(Wall Street Journal) – Eli Lilly’s blockbuster diabetes medication Mounjaro is expected to receive Food and Drug Administration approval as an obesity treatment before the end of the year, which would lead to a surge in demand. Whether there will be enough of the drug is a different question.

Both Lilly and its competitor, Denmark’s Novo Nordisk, which makes Ozempic and its sister drug Wegovy, are struggling to meet skyrocketing demand for their medications. There is no quick fix for that given the complexity of building out manufacturing capacity for the injections. Both companies are investing billions of dollars a year to try to catch up. (Read More)