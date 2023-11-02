Fake Nudes of Real Students Cause an Uproar at a New Jersey High School

(Wall Street Journal) – Image generators from big companies—like OpenAI’s Dall-E and Adobe ’s Firefly—have moderation settings that bar users from creating pornographic images. But a quick online search turns up dozens of results for face-swapping and “clothes removing” tools. Since these services likely use publicly available open-source software, moderation and technical guardrails are difficult, if not impossible, to enforce and implement, Colman said. It is almost impossible for the human eye to distinguish real from fake, he added. (Read More)