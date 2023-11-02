Should Anorexia Ever Be Called ‘Terminal’?

(The Washington Post) – Terminal anorexia isn’t an official diagnosis in the Diagnostic Statistical Manual-5, the psychiatric bible. And the eating disorders community hasn’t reached a consensus on the definition of severe and enduring anorexia. Nor, for that matter, are there recognized staging criteria outlining the progression of anorexia (attempts have been made, but never adopted). In the article, Gaudiani proposed several clinical characteristics for terminal anorexia, which she described as the final stage before death. (Read More)