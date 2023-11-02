Most Medical, Nursing Students Don’t Plan to Treat Patients, Survey Finds

November 2, 2023

(MedPage Today) – A majority of medical and nursing students said they view their studies as a “stepping-stone” to a broader non-patient-facing healthcare career, according to a global survey from Elsevier Health. Of a total of 2,212 medical and nursing students surveyed, 61% in the U.S. said they plan to work in roles that do not involve direct patient care, such as public health, research, or business consulting, according to a report of the survey findings, “Clinician of the Future 2023: Education Edition.”

Perhaps even more striking, 25% of medical students and 21% of nursing students in the U.S. reported that they have thought about quitting their studies, and more than one in 10 plan to leave healthcare entirely. (Read More)

