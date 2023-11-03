Wu Zunyou, the Face of China’s Covid Controls, Dies at 60

(Wall Street Journal) – Wu Zunyou, China’s top epidemiologist, never wanted the spotlight, believing that a successful public-health professional should be “invisible.” His last role, as the face of China’s draconian Covid-19 restrictions, was anything but.

In China, the decisions that kept the country in isolation with closed borders and rolling lockdowns for three long years—policies deemed extreme by the global public-health community—were made by the Communist Party leadership. Still, by the time Wu died, on Oct. 27 at the age of 60, he had become the target of much of his countrymen’s anger over China’s pandemic response. (Read More)