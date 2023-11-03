‘We’re Sedating Women with Self-Care’: How We Became Obsessed with Wellness

(The Guardian) – Raphael takes her reasoning a step further and argues that wellness has become a new form of faith. As organized religion has retreated from everyday life, she argues, wellness has rushed in to fill the void.

“It’s providing belonging, identity, meaning, community. These are all the things that people used to find in their neighborhood church or synagogue. Wellness offers some sort of salvation on the horizon.” It also offers the illusion of control and empowerment. “If you work hard enough and you buy the right things, you’ll be saved from disease and ageing and anything bad happening to you,” Raphael says. (Read More)