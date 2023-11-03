Volunteer Medical Students Are Trying to Fill the Health Care Gap for Migrants in Chicago

November 3, 2023

person given blood

(Associated Press) – Using sidewalks as exam rooms and heavy red duffle bags as medical supply closets, volunteer medics spend their Saturdays caring for the growing number of migrants arriving in Chicago without a place to live. Mostly students in training, they go to police stations where migrants are first housed, prescribing antibiotics, distributing prenatal vitamins and assessing for serious health issues. (Read More)

Posted by

Posted in Clinical / Medical, Human Dignity, News, Nursing

Ad