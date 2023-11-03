Volunteer Medical Students Are Trying to Fill the Health Care Gap for Migrants in Chicago
November 3, 2023
(Associated Press) – Using sidewalks as exam rooms and heavy red duffle bags as medical supply closets, volunteer medics spend their Saturdays caring for the growing number of migrants arriving in Chicago without a place to live. Mostly students in training, they go to police stations where migrants are first housed, prescribing antibiotics, distributing prenatal vitamins and assessing for serious health issues. (Read More)