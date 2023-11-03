Medical Debt Is Disappearing from Americans’ Credit Reports, Lifting Scores
(KFF Health News) – The share of American consumers with medical debt on their credit reports has declined dramatically over the past year as major credit rating agencies removed small unpaid bills and debts that were less than a year old, according to a new analysis from the nonprofit Urban Institute.
At the same time, millions of Americans have seen their credit scores improve, making it easier for many to get a job, rent an apartment, or get a car. (Read More)