Why Your Neighborhood Pharmacy Isn’t So Friendly Anymore

(Wall Street Journal) – Long lines of disgruntled customers. Harried pharmacists shuffling back and forth to counsel patients and answer phones that seem to never stop ringing. Household toiletries locked behind theft-proof cases. America’s big chain pharmacies are a mess.

CVS Health and Walgreens Boots Alliance took in big profits in the pandemic thanks to generous reimbursement for administering millions of Covid-19 vaccinations. But now the companies are struggling to respond to gripes from pharmacy employees who say they are overworked and understaffed, and more liable to make prescription errors that put their patients’ safety at risk. (Read More)