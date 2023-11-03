A Modest Proposal to Save Mother’s Lives
November 3, 2023
(The Atlantic) – On the general-medical and surgical wards, at least one or two patients could always be found walking the long hallways with a walker or cane, a strong and amiable physical therapist keeping pace beside them, casually asking crucial questions: “Are there any stairs in your home?” “Who does the laundry and cooking?” “Who will be around to help you?”
But there was one area of the hospital where physical and occupational therapists weren't involved in patient care: the maternity ward. In many hospitals, this is still true. Although I now work in outpatient OB-GYN care, my colleagues in Labor and Delivery confirm that PT/OT doesn't have a large presence there.