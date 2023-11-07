CDC Adding Flu, RSV Surveillance at Major US Airports

November 7, 2023

(The Hill) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced Monday it will be expanding its respiratory viral surveillance of international travelers. In 2022, the CDC launched its Traveler-based Genomic Surveillance program (TGS), a public-private partnership to serve as an early-warning detection system at U.S. airports for COVID-19 variants. The voluntary program involves taking nasal samples from international travelers coming into the U.S., with select positive samples being sent to the CDC. (Read More)

