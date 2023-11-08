Mind-Altering Ketamine Becomes Latest Pain Treatment, Despite Little Research Or Regulation

(STAT News) – As U.S. doctors scale back their use of opioid painkillers, a new option for hard-to-treat pain is taking root: ketamine, the decades-old surgical drug that is now a trendy psychedelic therapy. Prescriptions for ketamine have soared in recent years, driven by for-profit clinics and telehealth services offering the medication as a treatment for pain, depression, anxiety and other conditions. (Read More)