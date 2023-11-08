Congenital Syphilis Cases in the U.S. Have Skyrocketed, CDC Says

(STAT News) – The number of babies born with congenital syphilis in the United States has soared over the last decade, leading to an increase in stillbirths, infant deaths, and life-altering birth defects, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Tuesday. The number of cases of congenital syphilis in 2022 was more than 10 times the number recorded in 2012, the agency said, noting that most of the 3,761 cases reported in 2022 could have been averted, if the babies’ mothers had been adequately tested and treated. (Read More)