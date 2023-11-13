A New Edition of Journal of Medical Ethics Is Now Available
November 13, 2023
Journal of Medical Ethics (vol. 49, no. 10, 2023) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Trust and the Goldacre Review: Why Trusted Research Environments are not about Trust” by Mackenzie Graham, et al.
- “Professional Virtue of Civility and the Responsibilities of medical Educators and academic Leaders” by Laurence B McCullough, John Coverdale and Frank A Chervenak
- “Non-Clinical Uses of Antipsychotics in Resource-constrained long-Term Care Facilities: Ethically justifiable as lesser of two Evils?” by Hojjat Soofi