New Articles from BMC Medical Ethics Are Now Available
November 15, 2023
BMC Medical Ethics has new articles available online.
Articles include:
- “The Voice of the Profession: How the ethical Demand is professionally Refracted in the Work of General Practitioners” by Linus Johnsson, Anna T. Höglund and Lena Nordgren
- “Researching the Future: Scenarios to Explore the Future of Human Genome Editing” by Cynthia Selin, et al.
- “Patient Priorities for Fulfilling the Principle of Respect in Research: Findings from a Modified Delphi Study” by Stephanie A. Kraft, Devan M. Duenas and Seema K. Shah