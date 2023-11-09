New Jersey Keeps Newborn DNA for 23 Years. Parents Are Suing

(Wired) – “I assumed that this was for my child’s best interest and for the best interest of public health,” says Lovaglio, a pastor in New Jersey. What she didn’t know was that after testing was completed, the leftover blood would be stored by the state for 23 years and could be used for purposes beyond medical testing. In a court case that became public last year, New Jersey police allegedly used a baby’s blood sample to investigate its father for a crime.

Lovaglio has joined a federal class action against the New Jersey Department of Health and its Division of Family Health Services, which oversees the state’s newborn testing program. She and the other plaintiffs are suing the state over its storage practices. They argue that parents aren’t told how long the samples are kept, or that their child’s blood could be used in other ways. (Read More)