A Swiss Startup Is Building Computers Using Human Neurons to Cut Emissions

(Quartz) – A startup from Switzerland wants to change the conventional methods of building artificial intelligence (AI) models: Instead of relying on digital chip processors, it believes the world needs biological ones that use much less energy.

Founded in 2014 in Vevey by Martin Kutter and Fred Jordan, FinalSpark says that it has tested 10 million living neurons and that research work is already underway on building thinking machines from live human neurons derived from skin. (Read More)