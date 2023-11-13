Gaza’s 2 Largest Hospitals Have Ceased to Function, Health Officials Say

November 13, 2023

Close up image of barbed wire

(NPR) – Al-Shifa, the largest hospital in Gaza, has effectively ceased to function and patient deaths there are rising significantly, the head of the World Health Organization said Sunday. Meanwhile, health officials said Gaza’s second largest hospital, Al-Quds, was suspending operations from lack of fuel and electricity. Palestinian health officials also said on Sunday that 23 of Gaza’s 35 hospitals had stopped working. (Read More)

Posted in Clinical / Medical, Disaster Ethics, Global Bioethics, highlights, News

