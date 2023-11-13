We Watched 1,000 TikToks in One Sitting. The Algorithm Served Up a Shocking Number of Ads, Rivaling Network TV.

(Business Insider) – People are consuming TikTok like no other social media platform. The most addicted generation — the typical American Gen Z watcher — spends 79 minutes on the app a day. In the US, the number of minutes the typical adultover 18 spends on the social media app also continues to rise — from nearly 39 minutes a day in 2020 to 56 minutes by the end of this year, Insider Intelligence forecasted. In between the mindless scrolling through silly dog clips, aesthetic get ready with me videos, and the occasional mind-altering or absurdist Gen Z posts are a whole lot of products. (Read More)