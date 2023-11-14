Should We End Obesity?

(TIME) – Before the Ozempic tsunami, a growing number of doctors and researchers had begun advocating for Health at Every Size, a research-backed set of principles from the Association for Size Diversity and Health that hold body size is not a measure of health or worth, and that all people deserve high-quality, non-stigmatizing medical care. Their efforts contributed to a burgeoning field known as “weight-neutral” medicine, which sees “weight” and “health” as separate, and worked in tandem with the wider body-positivity movement to help loosen the diet industry’s vice-like grip on American psyches. (Read More)