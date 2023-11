(Science) – All told, the whistleblowers raise concerns about images from 35 basic research studies Zlokovic’s team has published, as well as data from two reports on the phase 2 trial of 3K3A-APC. The publications have a single common author: Zlokovic. In 29 of them—including the main report on the phase 2 trial—he occupied the last author slot, denoting his senior role. No other author is on even half of the dossier’s papers. (Read More)