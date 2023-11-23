A New Edition of The New England Journal of Medicine Is Now Available
November 23, 2023
The New England Journal of Medicine (vol. 389, no. 19, 2023) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “How Should the FDA Evaluate Psychedelic Medicine?” by M. Marks and I.G. Cohen
- “Modernizing Federal Oversight of Laboratory-Developed Tests — Toward Safety, Validity, and Utility” by U. Singhal, et al.
- “Actionable Genotypes and Their Association with Life Span in Iceland” by B.O. Jensson, et al.
- “Decolonization in Nursing Homes to Prevent Infection and Hospitalization” by L.G. Miller, et al.