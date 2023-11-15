Boston’s Plan to Offer Doula Services Is Taking Shape

November 15, 2023

Baby lying in a crib with toys overhead

(Axios) – Come next year, Boston could become one of the only cities in the nation to offer doula services for expecting parents. Why it matters: Black mothers and babies face mortality rates more than twice as high as white mothers and babies because of environmental factors and racism — even if white and Black parents are just neighborhoods apart. Doula services could help reduce those disparities, health experts say. (Read More)

