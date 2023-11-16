WHO Makes Loneliness a Global Health Priority with New Commission on Social Connection
November 16, 2023
(CNN) – The World Health Organization is making loneliness a global health priority,it said Wednesday, launching a new Commission on Social Connection. For the next three years, the commission will focus on ways to address the “pressing health threat” of a global epidemic of loneliness, reviewing the latest science and designing strategies to help people deepen their social connections. (Read More)