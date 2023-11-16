Healing the ‘Invisible Ache’ Behind the Suicide Crisis Among Black Men and Boys

(NPR) – In a new book, The Invisible Ache, Vance and psychologist Robin L. Smith (who often goes by Dr. Robin) explore the trauma unique to Black men and boys, and address what they see as an urgent need to change the conversation about mental health.

“[With] Black boys and Black men, the rates of suicide is increasing,” Smith says. “The rate is accelerating faster than any other group in the country, in the United States. And so we have to ask why.” (Read More)