A Surge in Babies Born with Syphilis Is a Warning Sign

(Wired) – Pinpointing the immediate cause of the illness is not complicated: Pregnant women with syphilis did not receive the single shot of penicillin that would have cured their own infections and kept them from passing it on to their children. But the reasons why that intervention didn’t take place varied: Some women were never tested, some didn’t receive the appropriate treatment, and some weren’t treated at all. Two out of five women whose children were born with syphilis last year never received any prenatal care. (Read More)