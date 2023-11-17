The First Crispr Medicine Just Got Approved

(Wired) – The first medical treatment that uses Crispr gene editing was authorized Thursday by the United Kingdom. The one-time therapy, which will be sold under the brand name Casgevy, is for patients with sickle cell disease and a related blood disorder called beta thalassemia, both of which are inherited. The UK approval marks a historic moment for Crispr, the molecular equivalent of scissors that won its inventors a Nobel Prize in 2020. (Read More)