Measles Cases and Deaths Rose at “Staggering” Rate Last Year, WHO and CDC Report
November 17, 2023
(Axios) – Measles cases and deaths surged worldwide last year, according to a new report from the World Health Organization and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that points to a worsening immunization gap that most affects kids in poor countries. The big picture: Global immunization efforts that were disrupted during the pandemic haven’t fully recovered, exposing countries to greater threat from vaccine-preventable diseases. (Read More)