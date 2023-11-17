Thousands More Doses of RSV Shot for Infants Expedited for Release Amid Shortages
November 17, 2023
(CNN) – Amid an ongoing shortage of nirsevimab, an RSV immunization for young children, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has announced that more than 77,000 additional doses will be distributed “immediately.” These doses will be going to doctor’s offices and hospitals through the CDC’s Vaccines for Children Program and commercial channels, according to Thursday’s announcement. (Read More)