Neck Injection Could Improve Smell Issues in Some Long Covid Patients

(NBC News) – The treatment involves injecting an anesthetic into the stellate ganglion — a tangle of nerves in the neck that deliver signals to the head, neck, arms and upper chest. It has been used for decades to treat chronic pain.

Out of 37 patients at Jefferson Health who received the procedure and followed up with doctors afterward, 22 reported that their smell distortion had improved one week after the injection. And 18 of the 22 people said their symptoms had significantly improved after one month. (Read More)