Drug Ads Must Be More Upfront About Side Effects, FDA Says
November 21, 2023
(Axios) – The Food and Drug Administration has finalized a long-running effort to require prescription drug ads on TV and radio to clearly lay out potential side effects and when a person should avoid a medicine. Why it matters: While the number of drug ads has surged and they account for billions of dollars in direct-to-consumer marketing, experts say they primarily rely on emotional appeals and focus on a drug’s benefits over potential risks. (Read More)