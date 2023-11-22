TENURE TRACK OPENING: RELIGION & HEALTH CARE

The East Carolina University Department of Philosophy and Religious Studies seeks to fill a full-time tenure-track position at the rank of assistant professor beginning in August 2024. This is a nine-month position. The successful candidate will create and teach courses in the area of Religion and Healthcare, as well as teaching introductory courses, including World Religions and Introduction to Religion, potentially in both online and face-to-face formats. Other areas of competency could include Religions of the Americas. This position will support the existing minor in Medical Humanities and the emerging concentration in Religion and Healthcare.

The Department of Philosophy and Religious Studies (philosophy-religion. ecu.edu/) is one of sixteen departments in the Thomas Harriot College of Arts and Sciences at ECU.

East Carolina University (www.ecu.edu), a member of the 17-campus University of North Carolina System, is classified as a Doctoral/Research-Intensive University. It participates in Division I NCAA athletics and enrolls approximately 28,000 students, with over 5,000 pursuing graduate and professional degrees, including in education, medicine, and dental medicine. ECU is located in Greenville, NC (est. pop. 90,000 with a metropolitan population of over 170,000), a university town 90 miles east of the Research Triangle Park and 80 miles west of the Coastal Studies Institute in Wanchese, NC, a research facility led by ECU.

Link to apply and obtain more information:

ecu.peopleadmin.com/ postings/67059