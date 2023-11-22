How Viral Infections Cause Long-Term Health Problems

(New York Times) — Scientists have long known that infection can set the body down the path of autoimmune disease. The classic example is Epstein-Barr virus.

About one in 10 people who have mononucleosis, which is caused by the virus, go on to develop myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome. A landmark study last year even linked the virus to multiple sclerosis.

Many other pathogens can also seed autoimmunity — but only in an unlucky few people.