A New Edition of Research Ethics is Now Available
November 29, 2023
Research Ethics (vol. 19, no. 4, 2023) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Shifting Attitudes on Animal ‘Ownership’: Ethical Implications for Welfare Research and Practice Terminology” by Julia Sophie Lyn Henning, Ana Goncalves Costa, and Eduardo Jose Fernandez
- “Who Owns Your Consent? How REBs Give away Participants’ Agency” by Janice Aurini and Vanessa Iafolla
- “Protected from Harm, Harmed by Protection: Ethical Consequences of the Exclusion of Pregnant Participants from Clinical Trials” by Rebecca L Zur