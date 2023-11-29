A New Edition of Research Ethics is Now Available

November 29, 2023

Research Ethics (vol. 19, no. 4, 2023) is available online by subscription only.

Articles include:

  • “Shifting Attitudes on Animal ‘Ownership’: Ethical Implications for Welfare Research and Practice Terminology” by Julia Sophie Lyn Henning, Ana Goncalves Costa, and Eduardo Jose Fernandez
  • “Who Owns Your Consent? How REBs Give away Participants’ Agency” by Janice Aurini and Vanessa Iafolla
  • “Protected from Harm, Harmed by Protection: Ethical Consequences of the Exclusion of Pregnant Participants from Clinical Trials” by Rebecca L Zur

 

