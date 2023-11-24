China Provides Data to WHO on Wave of Pneumonia Cases Among Children

(Wall Street Journal) – China provided the World Health Organization with data on a pneumonia outbreak among children in the country after the agency made an unusual public request for the information—a gesture that renewed questions about Beijing’s transparency on public health.

In a statement issued Wednesday, the WHO said it asked Beijing for detailed information on reported “clusters of undiagnosed pneumonia in children in northern China,” including “additional epidemiologic and clinical information, as well as laboratory results” related to the infections. (Read More)