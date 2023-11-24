Patient Privacy Fears as US Spy Tech Firm Palantir Wins £330m NHS Contract
(The Guardian) – The NHS has sparked controversy by handing the US spy tech company Palantir a £330m contract to create a huge new data platform, leading to privacy concerns around patients’ medical details. The move immediately prompted concerns about the security and privacy of patient medical records and the suitability of Palantir to be given access to and oversight of such sensitive material. (Read More)