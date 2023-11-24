Microbiologist Who Was Harassed During COVID Pandemic Sues University

(Nature) – Microbiologist Siouxsie Wiles is suing her employer, the University of Auckland, in New Zealand’s employment court. She alleges that the university’s management “failed in their duty to keep her safe in her employment” while, as a high-profile scientist providing public information about the COVID-19 pandemic, she was subjected to “vitriolic and targeted harassment”.

The University of Auckland says it took numerous steps to ensure Wiles's safety. The case raises questions about how a university should balance the right to academic freedom with the need to protect researchers from harassment.