Amazon Once Inspired Fear in the Health-Care Industry. No Longer

(Bloomberg) – Amazon.com Inc.’s Prime program began with speedy shipping, then video streaming. The latest perk–discounted access to a virtual doctor–is being pitched as another win for customers: medical care delivered as seamlessly as tube socks and television shows. But it’s a capitulation of sorts. Having spent almost a decade and billions of dollars trying to re-invent American health care, Amazon has settled on a decidedly traditional approach. (Read More)