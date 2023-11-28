Growing Number of US Children Taking Melatonin for Sleep

(BBC) – Melatonin use is becoming “exceedingly common” among American children, with nearly one in five under age 14 now consuming melatonin to aid sleep. Parents are increasingly giving it to younger children. About 18% of children age five to nine are using it as a sleep aid, a new study suggests. Last year, the American Academy of Sleep Medicine issued a health advisory about melatonin use for young people. They said parents should consult a doctor before giving it to children. (Read More)