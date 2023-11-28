Manufacturers Need to Be More Open About a Dangerous Alzheimer’s Drug Side Effects

(STAT News) – I want to empower my patients and their families to make the most appropriate and evidence-based decisions about their care. It is therefore concerning to me that while the modest benefit of Leqembi in slowing the progression of Alzheimer’s has been highlighted both in medical journals and the media, relatively less attention has been paid to common side effects of the drug: brain swelling and bleeding that are together called amyloid-related imaging abnormalities, or ARIA, which have been found in all three drugs designated as “breakthrough treatments” by the Food and Drug Administration: lecanemab, aducanumab, and donanemab. (Read More)