These Volunteers Want To Be Infected with Disease to Aid Research — Will Their Altruism Help?

(Nature) – Scholl is not alone in his altruism. He was among thousands of people who answered a global call for challenge-trial volunteers during the COVID-19 pandemic. The effort was spearheaded by an advocacy group called 1Day Sooner, which aimed to generate support for intentionally infecting people with the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 to accelerate vaccine development. Those challenge trials eventually started in 2021 in the United Kingdom.

But with the pandemic now in most people's rear-view mirrors, 1Day Sooner has transformed itself into a forceful advocate of challenge trials for many other infections — as well as a supporter of trial participants.