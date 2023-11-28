Texas Abortion Case Heard Before State’s Highest Court, as More Women Join Lawsuit
(NPR) – On Tuesday, the Texas Supreme Court considered this question: Are the state’s abortion laws harming women when they face pregnancy complications?
The case, brought by the Center for Reproductive Rights, has grown to include 22 plaintiffs, including 20 patients and two physicians. They are suing Texas, arguing that the medical exceptions in the state’s abortion bans are too narrow to protect patients with complicated pregnancies. (Read More)