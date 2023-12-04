New Articles from BMC Medical Ethics Are Now Available

December 4, 2023

BMC Medical Ethics has new articles available online.

Articles include:

  • “UK Health Researchers’ Considerations of the environmental Impacts of their Data-Intensive Practices and its Relevance to Health Inequities” by Gabrielle Samuel 
  • “Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT): Is Routinization Problematic?” by Christoph Rehmann-Sutter, Daniëlle R. M. Timmermans and Aviad Raz 
  • “Patients Accept Therapy Using Embryonic Stem Cells for Parkinson’s Disease: A discrete Choice Experiment” by Karin Schölin Bywall, et al.
  • “Exploring Defensive Medicine: Examples, underlying and contextual Factors, and potential Strategies – A Qualitative Study” by Mohammad Hossein Eftekhari, et al

 

Posted by

Posted in Clinical / Medical, Healthcare, Journal Articles, Reproductive Ethics, Research Ethics

Ad