A New Edition of Journal of Bioethical Inquiry Is Now Available
December 6, 2023
Journal of Bioethical Inquiry (vol. 20, no. 3, 2023) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Abortion, Brain Death, and Coercion” by Michael Nair-Collins
- “Developing Organizational Diversity Statements Through Dialogical Clinical Ethics Support: The Role of the Clinical Ethicist” by Charlotte Kröger, Albert C. Molewijk and Suzanne Metselaar
- “The Most Essential Moral Virtues Enhance Happiness” by V. Rakic