A New Edition of The Journal of Medicine and Philosophy Is Now Available
December 7, 2023
The Journal of Medicine & Philosophy (vol. 48, no. 6, 2023) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Evictionism, Libertarianism, and Duties of the Fetus” by Lukasz Dominiak and Igor Wysocki
- “Abortion, Impairment, and Well-Being” by Alex R Gillham
- “A Human Right to What Kind of Medicine?” by Kathryn Muyskens
- “Disability, Transition Costs, and the Things That Really Matter” by Tommy Ness and Linda Barclay
- “Civil Liberties in a Lockdown: The Case of COVID-19” by Samuel Director and Christopher Freiman