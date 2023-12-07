A New Edition of The Journal of Medicine and Philosophy Is Now Available

December 7, 2023

The Journal of Medicine & Philosophy (vol. 48, no. 6, 2023) is available online by subscription only.

Articles include:

  • “Evictionism, Libertarianism, and Duties of the Fetus” by Lukasz Dominiak and Igor Wysocki
  • “Abortion, Impairment, and Well-Being” by Alex R Gillham
  • “A Human Right to What Kind of Medicine?” by Kathryn Muyskens
  • “Disability, Transition Costs, and the Things That Really Matter” by Tommy Ness and Linda Barclay
  • “Civil Liberties in a Lockdown: The Case of COVID-19” by Samuel Director and Christopher Freiman

 

