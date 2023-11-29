The Downer About Uppers

(The New Atlantis) – Adderall is America’s new legal drug of choice. Is it fueling the drug crisis?

If history is any indication, we will eventually learn our lesson. Americans went through one go-around with amphetamines in the postwar decades, and now we are doing it again. Drugs come and go in cycles, and at some point we will decide that letting tens of thousands die, and putting millions of children on drugs for life, comes at a cost we no longer wish to bear. But we are not there yet. And there is little sign we will be there for some time to come. (Read More)