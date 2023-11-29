A Cutting-Edge Cancer Treatment May Cause Cancer. The FDA Is Investigating

(Wired) – The US Food and Drug Administration says it is investigating cases in which some patients who received a type of cutting-edge cancer treatment later developed new cancers. Known as CAR-T cell therapy, the treatment involves removing certain immune cells called T cells from patients and genetically modifying them to find and attack cancer. Since 2017, the FDA has approved six commercial CAR-T cell therapies, all for blood cancers such as leukemias and lymphomas. Researchers are also testing these promising therapies for a range of other cancers, as well as autoimmune diseases. (Read More)